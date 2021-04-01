Advertisement
Man taken into custody at Conestoga Mall
Published Thursday, April 1, 2021 5:22PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, April 1, 2021 7:01PM EDT
KITCHENER -- A man has been taken into custody at Conestoga Mall on Thursday afternoon.
There was an increased police presence at the mall while officers investigated.
A 40-year-old Kitchener man was arrested in relation to multiple warrants, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.
Police said there was no concern for public safety.
Officials said the arrest wasn't connected to a robbery at a telecommunications store on Thursday morning. Two suspects in that investigation remain at large.
