KITCHENER -- A man has been taken into custody at Conestoga Mall on Thursday afternoon.

There was an increased police presence at the mall while officers investigated.

A 40-year-old Kitchener man was arrested in relation to multiple warrants, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

Police said there was no concern for public safety.

Officials said the arrest wasn't connected to a robbery at a telecommunications store on Thursday morning. Two suspects in that investigation remain at large.