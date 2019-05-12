Featured
Man surrenders after setting fire, barricading daughter in apartment
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, May 12, 2019 1:25PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 12, 2019 1:31PM EDT
An Owen Sound man is facing a number of charges following a tense standoff where he set a fire while barricading himself and his 9-year-old daughter inside an apartment.
Police were called to 2nd Avenue East just after midnight Sunday after residents noticed smoke in the hallways.
Officers tracked its origin back to one unit.
The man who lived there became uncooperative and barricaded himself in the unit.
Police say he was “armed with weapons.”
Officers were finally able to negotiate the release of his daughter, but after he did so, police say the man started throwing smoke bombs at them.
The building and those adjacent to it were evacuated as a precaution.
The man surrendered to police just before 5 a.m.
He’s been charged with arson, uttering threats, mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.