Man suffers ‘significant injury’ in Grand Bend fight
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 9:04AM EDT
A man has been seriously hurt following a fight between several people in Grand Bend.
Police say they were called to Main Street at about 3 a.m. on Sunday for a physical altercation between a group of men.
A 24-year-old man suffered what police are calling significant injuries.
Police say the violent altercation is still under investigation and anyone with information is being asked to contact police.