Man suffers serious injuries in single-vehicle crash
Regional Police are investigating after a single-vehicle sent a man to hospital with serious injuries. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 8:33PM EDT
KITCHENER - Regional Police are investigating after a crash sent a man to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the area of Margaret Avenue and Queen Street around 7 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.
It appears the car struck a tree.
Police say one man was taken to hospital in serious condition.
The Traffic Services Unit is now investigating.
Officers expect roads in the area to be closed for several hours.