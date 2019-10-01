

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Regional Police are investigating after a crash sent a man to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Margaret Avenue and Queen Street around 7 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

It appears the car struck a tree.

Police say one man was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The Traffic Services Unit is now investigating.

Officers expect roads in the area to be closed for several hours.