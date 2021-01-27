Advertisement
Man suffers serious injuries in New Hamburg disturbance
Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021 6:34PM EST
KITCHENER -- A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a disturbance in New Hamburg on Wednesday evening.
Police say the incident happened in the area of Peel Street and involved two men. They were known to each other, officials say.
One man was taken to custody and the injured man was taken to an out-of-region hospital.