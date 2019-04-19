

CTV Kitchener





A 44-year-old male driver of a moped was airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a collision with a minivan.

First responders were called to the incident at the intersection of Weber Street East and Franklin Street North in Kitchener around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the driver of the minivan was making a left turn onto Franklin and heading north, while the driver of the moped was travelling east on Weber when the collision occurred.

The two occupants of the minivan were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.