One man was seriously injured after a workplace incident in North Dumfries Township.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. yesterday afternoon on Edworthy Side Road near Roseville Road.

Police say the 26-year-old victim was an employee for a different business on service call when he suffered the injury.

He was taken to local hospital before being flown to Hamilton General.

Waterloo Regional Police and the Ministry of Labour are investigating.

Police would not confirm the employer of the injured man.