KITCHENER -- A man was taken to hospital with what police describe as serious injuries, following a stabbing in Brantford Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Colborne Street and Lynnwood Drive around 5 a.m.

A 34-year-old man with a stab wound was taken to hospital, where police say he remains in stable condition.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. Police say they believe it occurred early Tuesday morning in the area of Colborne Street East, Lynnwood Drive and Mohawk Park. Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.