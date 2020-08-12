KITCHENER -- A physical altercation in Waterloo has left one man in hospital with serious injuries.

Waterloo regional police say they were called to the area of Amos Avenue and Churchill Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an injured man.

Police say the victim was involved in a physical altercation and suffered severe head trauma.

He was taken to hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services in serious, but stable condition.

Two suspects were involved in the incident, according to police.

They say the first suspect has been described as a Black man 20 to 25 years old, approximately 6’3" and was last seen wearing black track pants and a black hooded sweater.

The second suspect has been described as a Black man, also 20 to 25 years old, and was last seen wearing black track pants, a black sweater, and glasses.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is being asked to contact police.