Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Kitchener shooting

One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police say they received a report someone had been shot at home in the area of Wellington Street North and St Leger Street around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

An employee of a business next door says he saw the police and first responders arrive.

“I have seen a couple elderly people there, so when I saw the ambulance I immediately thought [of] that, but then as soon as I saw the dog I knew that that wasn’t normal, you don’t send a canine in to something like that,” the employee said. “I was not nervous, but I was a little shocked that that was happening right across the street.”

Police say there will be an increased officer presence in the area of Wellington Street North and St Leger Street Monday as detectives canvass the neighbourhood. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the shooing is asked to call police.