

CTV Kitchener





A man suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

It happened at the intersection of Wellington Roads 8 and 10, near Moorefield at around 6:15 p.m.

Police said that initial reports showed a vehicle heading Northbound on Wellington Road 8 collided with a minivan that entered the intersection from Wellington Road 10.

The driver of the minivan, a 59-year-old male from London, was taken to local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger from the other vehicle suffered minor injuries but was since released from hospital.

The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

Police were still investigating the collision as of Wednesday morning.

Wellington County OPP have asked that anyone with information regarding this crash contact them.