A man in his 70s was taken to hospital with burns to his face and legs after an explosion in Waterloo.

Fire officials responded Friday afternoon to the trailer park on Beaver Creek Road.

The victim was reportedly doing repairs to his propane stove in the kitchen of his trailer when it exploded. He was able to run out the back door.

The next door neighbour heard the explosion and went to help, but backed off when she smelled gas. She was the one who called 911.

Ornge was originally called to the scene but was cancelled before it arrived.

It's not yet known what the extent of his injuries are.

The man’s unit didn’t sustain much fire damage except to a house plant.

The fire department is investigating. It’s not clear yet whether the Ontario Fire Marshal will be called.

There’s no damage estimate yet.