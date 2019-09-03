

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





Guelph police say a 55-year-old man is suffering from very serious injuries after he was struck by a van Tuesday morning.

It happened at Macdonell and Wellington Streets around 6:30 a.m.

Police say a 61-year-old man was driving the van eastbound on Wellington when he struck the pedestrian.

The 55-year-old man was transported Hamilton General Hospital.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Officials have not released any names and continue to investigate.