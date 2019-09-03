Featured
Man suffering from serious injuries after being struck by van
Police investigate after a man was struck by a van at the intersection of Macdonell and Wellington Streets in Guelph. (Jeff Pickel / CTV Kitchener)
Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 11:17AM EDT
Guelph police say a 55-year-old man is suffering from very serious injuries after he was struck by a van Tuesday morning.
It happened at Macdonell and Wellington Streets around 6:30 a.m.
Police say a 61-year-old man was driving the van eastbound on Wellington when he struck the pedestrian.
The 55-year-old man was transported Hamilton General Hospital.
The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated.
Officials have not released any names and continue to investigate.