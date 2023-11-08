Man stopped for speeding found with open beer cans, psilocybin and cannabis in car

A Cambridge man is facing several charges after Guelph police say he was caught driving nearly twice the speed limit on a local road.

Police say the man refused to get out of the car and an officer eventually smashed the side window to remove him.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday on Speedvale Avenue West near Elmira Road North.

Guelph police say an officer was conducting a traffic stop when he saw another vehicle speeding toward them.

It was clocked at 109 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Police say the officer stepped from his cruiser, which had the emergency lighting activated, and signalled the driver to stop. The driver allegedly made no effort to slow down and passed close to the officer, nearly striking him.

The officer was able to catch up to the vehicle and pull it over. He immediately detected a strong odour of alcohol and could see several open beer cans inside the vehicle.

Police say the driver refused to exit the vehicle when asked and rolled up his window, trapping the officer’s arm as he attempted to open the door.

The officer smashed a side window and removed the man.

A search of the vehicle found several containers of loose cannabis and psilocybin.

The driver, a 42-year-old man from Cambridge, was changed with impaired driving, stunt driving, resisting arrest, possessing a controlled substance, failing to stop when directed and speeding. His vehicle was impounded for 30 days and his licence was suspended for 90 days.