KITCHENER -- Police say a Kitchener man is facing multiple charges for stealing people's vehicles after breaking into lockers at fitness facilities and using stolen IDs to test drive cars in the area.

According to police, the man was taking items from fitness facilities and stealing vehicles. He also would use fake ID to test drive vehicles at dealerships and not return them.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple offences, including break-and-enter, theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, theft over $5,000, identity theft and assault with intent to resist arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.