Man steals poppy donation box day prior to Remembrance Day
A woman purchases a poppy in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 7, 2014. (The Canadian Press / Justin Tang)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 10:17AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 12, 2018 10:18AM EST
Waterloo Regional Police and looking for answers after a poppy donation box was stolen Saturday.
Police say they were called to a Tim Hortons on Courtland Road East in Kitchener around 5:10 p.m. Saturday.
They say a man had walked into the restaurant, distracted employees, and took a Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund donation box.
They say he then exited the store and fled in a silver Jeep Liberty SUV.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
A similar incident took place on Sunday, but police have made an arrest in that case and the money was returned.