

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police and looking for answers after a poppy donation box was stolen Saturday.

Police say they were called to a Tim Hortons on Courtland Road East in Kitchener around 5:10 p.m. Saturday.

They say a man had walked into the restaurant, distracted employees, and took a Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund donation box.

They say he then exited the store and fled in a silver Jeep Liberty SUV.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

A similar incident took place on Sunday, but police have made an arrest in that case and the money was returned.