KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are looking for suspects after a 24-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Kitchener Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Belmont Avenue West and Victoria Street South around 10 p.m.

They say there was an altercation involving several men, when it suddenly escalated and the victim was violently attacked.

All of the other men fled the area before police arrived on scene. It’s not clear whether they left on foot or by vehicle.

The man who was stabbed, who has only been identified as a Kitchener resident, was found with serious injuries.

An Ornge Air Ambulance was initially called to transfer the patient to hospital around midnight, but that request was later cancelled.

Instead the victim was taken to an out-of-town hospital where his injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Police say they will not be identifying which hospital he was taken to due to the nature of their investigation.

Officers could been seen canvassing the area early Thursday morning.

They say no weapon was found during their search.

Police have not yet said how many people they’re looking for or provided any suspect descriptions.