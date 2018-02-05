Featured
Man stabbed in Cambridge; another man arrested
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 5, 2018 10:52AM EST
A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Cambridge early Saturday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police say a report of a disturbance brought officers to Grand Avenue South around 1:30 a.m.
A 52-year-old man was found at the scene with a stab wound. He was taken to hospital.
A 62-year-old Cambridge man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.