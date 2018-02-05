

CTV Kitchener





A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Cambridge early Saturday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police say a report of a disturbance brought officers to Grand Avenue South around 1:30 a.m.

A 52-year-old man was found at the scene with a stab wound. He was taken to hospital.

A 62-year-old Cambridge man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.