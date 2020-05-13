KITCHENER -- Police are on the hunt for a suspect after a man was stabbed in a Brantford park on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to Alexandra Park on Dalhousie Street near Park Avenue at 6 p.m.

According to police, community patrol officers arrived at the park and found the 22-year-old victim.

They say he was found at the park with injuries and was taken by ambulance to Hamilton General Hospital. He is now in stable condition.

An unknown suspect described as white with a thin build fled from the scene before officers arrived, police say.

The individual is described as wearing a white t-shirt and cream coloured pants at the time of the incident.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-756-7050.