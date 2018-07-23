Featured
Man stabbed during robbery
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 10:46AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 23, 2018 12:56PM EDT
A male was walking in Waterloo on Sunday morning when he was approached by three males.
It happened near Devitt Avenue South and Erb Street East in Waterloo around 3:30 a.m.
A physical altercation began between the victim and two of the unknown males, and as a result, the victim was stabbed in the shoulder.
Police say it was an attempted robbery.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was treated and released from hospital.
Two males were arrested shortly after the incident.