

CTV Kitchener





A male was walking in Waterloo on Sunday morning when he was approached by three males.

It happened near Devitt Avenue South and Erb Street East in Waterloo around 3:30 a.m.

A physical altercation began between the victim and two of the unknown males, and as a result, the victim was stabbed in the shoulder.

Police say it was an attempted robbery.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was treated and released from hospital.

Two males were arrested shortly after the incident.