Man spotted filming students in Kitchener neighbourhood

Waterloo regional police have released photos of two men they’re looking to identify after receiving reports of suspicious behaviour this week in Kitchener and Waterloo.

On Wednesday around 3 p.m., police received a report of a suspicious man on a bike or e-bike filming students in the Country Hills area of Kitchener.

The man is described as between 30 and 40 years old, with an average build and dark hair, wearing a black hooded jacket, jeans, brown boots, and sunglasses.

The following day, the same man was spotted riding a bike in the same neighbourhood around 3:15 p.m. That incident was also reported to police.

On Wednesday, police also received a report involving a different man at Waterloo Park in Waterloo.

“The unknown male sat next to an adult female and a child in the playground area of the park. When the female and child left the area, the male followed. When confronted by another parkgoer, the unknown male left the area,” police said.

The man in this incident is described as around 30 years old, with a medium build. He was wearing a black baseball hat, black vest, blue jeans, and a striped top and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.