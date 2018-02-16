

A man wanted by police in London for manslaughter and robbery is known to spend time in Brantford.

London police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Bradley James Hill, in connection with a Feb. 8 incident which left a London woman dead.

Christina Smith, 32, was killed on Feb. 8 when she was hit by a pickup truck.

Police have said that Hill was stealing the truck and that Smith was trying to stop him.

Police say Hill, 31, has no fixed address but is known to have ties to the Brantford area.

He is described as being Indigenous, 5’9” and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he has several distinct tattoos, including the words “Hard” and “Body” on his right and left hands respectively, and the phrase “7th Street” and “First Nations” on his right forearm.

Anyone with information about Hill’s whereabouts is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.

