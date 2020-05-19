KITCHENER -- Stratford Police Service is searching for a man in connection to a number of incidents around St. Marys.

Officers say 36-year-old St. Marys resident Matthew Weesies is wanted in connection to three incidents that happened between Friday and Sunday.

On Friday morning, police say he allegedly threw rocks at a home on Wellington Street South, breaking a window and some of the siding.

The following night, he was reportedly seen at a residence on Huron Street South. Stratford Police say he had been charged in a previous incident at that residence and was not supposed to be there.

Then on Sunday morning, he allegedly broke a window at the Huron Street home and assaulted one of the residents.

No physical injuries were reported.

In all three cases, police arrived but couldn't find the accused.

He's to be charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000, trespass by night, three counts of breach of undertaking, and assault.

Anyone with information into the man's whereabouts is asked to contact police.

None of the allegations against the man have been proven in court.