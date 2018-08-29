

Police are seeking a 34-year-old man in connection to an incident on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday evening, the Stratford Public Library experienced an emergency closure.

According to the library's Facebook page, Stratford Police had received information regarding a security threat there.

On the morning of Aug. 29, police said that they were searching for a man in connection to threats made.

Aaron Sloane, 34, is wanted by Stratford and London police.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Stratford Police Service.

The Stratford Public Library remained closed Wednesday while police investigated.