KITCHENER -- A Stratford man has pleaded guilty to three charges related to an impaired driving incident in a 7-Eleven parking lot in January.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Daniel Hamm had been drinking for more than four hours at a nearby brewery before driving his truck at a couple and leaving one of them with life-threatening injuries.

Hamm was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of fail to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and failing to stop.

CTV News has also learned the brewery where Hamm was drinking before the incident, as well as a bartender, have been charged under the Liquor License Act.

The agreed statement of facts in relation to Hamm’s guilty plea states video from Jobsite Brewery Co. showed Hamm arriving around 4:41 p.m. on January 30, 2020, and continuing to drink alcohol until after it closed at 9 p.m.

The agreed statement of facts says the video and audio showed Hamm finishing a beer around 9:08 p.m., struggling to remove a payment card, and having a repetitive conversation with another patron about forgetting to pay his bill.

Hamm also appears to be falling asleep with his head on the bar, struggling to maintain balance and “behaving in a manner consistent with being heavily intoxicated.”

The agreed statement of facts says Hamm left the brewery around 9:33 p.m. with a beer in his hand.

A few minutes later, Hamm was seen at the 7-Eleven on Erie Street where he appeared to be “acting strangely,” going in and out of the store multiple times and repeatedly making prolonged eye contact with a woman in the store, Brittney Pepper, who was there with her boyfriend, Edward Leu.

When the couple left the store, they walked past Hamm, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a black pickup truck. The agreed statement of facts says Hamm tilted his head and made an incoherent comment, which the couple dismissed and they continued walking.

The couple then heard a vehicle rev its engine and squeal its tires, and saw the black pick up truck driven by Hamm coming around the corner towards them at a “high rate of speed.”

Pepper was able to escape, but Leu was hit by the front of the truck before it sped out of the parking lot. Leu was left with life-threatening injuries, and was later airlifted to hospital in London.

Stratford police obtained surveillance video from the 7-Eleven and released a photo of Hamm, asking for help identifying him.

Police received an anonymous tip that led them to Hamm’s address.

A black pickup truck, registered to Hamm, with “considerable front end damage” was in the driveway, and Hamm answered the door wearing the same clothes as in the surveillance video.

Hamm was arrested and taken to Stratford police headquarters, where he admitted to being the male in the photos but said he did not recall being there or driving a motor vehicle due to his alcohol consumption earlier in the evening.

Leu had more than 30 broken bones in his face and jaw that ultimately required multiple reconstructive surgeries, a broken and dislocated right shoulder, and his scalp was partially peeled on the back of his head requiring several stitches to reattach. He spent time on a ventilator in the critical care unit at Victoria Hospital.

Court heard he continues to recover from his injuries.

Hamm will return to court on March 17, 2021, for victim impact statements, submissions and sentencing.

Stratford police confirmed to CTV News a bartender was charged with supply liquor to intoxicated person, and the establishment has been charged with permit drunkenness on licensed premises and permit liquor to be taken from licensed premises.

Those charges were laid on June 4, 2020.

A lawyer for the brewery says they will not be commenting as the charges remain before the court.