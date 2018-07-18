

CTV Kitchener





Regional police are investigating an incident involving a man being shot in the foot in Cambridge.

Police say a man was walking along Dundas Street North near Elgin Street North around 12 a.m. on July 18.

Reports say he was approached by two suspects who allegedly tried to rob him.

The victim was shot in the foot as a result of the incident.

His injuries are not reported to be life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.