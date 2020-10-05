Waterloo Regional Police say a man was shot in the face and torso with a BB gun after an argument in north Waterloo.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. outside Conestoga Mall near the Zehrs grocery store.

Police say, the two men were in an argument when the suspect pulled a BB gun and shot the other man several times.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say, they believe the two men knew each other prior to the incident.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Regional Police.