The SIU is investigating a police shooting in Wingham that sent a 30-year-old man to hospital.

They say the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by an OPP officer shortly after midnight Friday on Whitechurch Street.

The man exited the vehicle while the driver drove away from the scene.

The SIU says there was an interaction between the man and the officer.

The officer then shot the man.

The OPP says both men were taken to hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Both have been released from hospital.

The 30-year-old man, who has not been named, is now in police custody.

No word on any charges.

The OPP say Whitechurch Street, between Highway 86 and South Kinloss Avenue, will remain closed until Friday night.