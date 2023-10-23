Man shoots another man in face with BB gun, tries to sell gun later in day: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested a man they say shot another man in the face with a BB gun and then tried to sell the weapon later in the day.

Emergency crews were called to the area of York Road and Cityview Drive around 5:30 a.m. Friday for reports of an injured man.

Police say the man was sitting outside when another man he knew came up to him and shot him over the left eyebrow with a BB gun.

According to a Monday news release, officers found the suspect leaving a downtown business around 3:20 p.m. later that day after failing to sell the BB gun.

Police say they found a butterfly knife, suspected meth and cocaine on the man as they were arresting him.

The 50-year-old from Guelph is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and several counts of breaching probation.