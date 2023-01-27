Man seriously injured in workplace accident

One person was seriously hurt Friday in an accident at a Kitchener workplace.

Emergency responders arrived at the business, in the area of Manitou Drive and Cress Lane, around 12:20 p.m.

They found a 57-year-old man with serious injuries.

He was transported to a hospital outside Waterloo region.

Waterloo regional police have not released any further information on the extent of the man's injuries or what led to the accident.

They say the Ministry of Labour was called to the scene and is investigating.