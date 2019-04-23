

CTV Kitchener





An employee has been seriously injured in an incident at a Cambridge business.

Police were called to 130 Vondrau Drive just before noon on Tuesday for a workplace accident.

The man was taken to hospital and was being prepared to be airlifted due to his injuries. No further identifying information about him has been released.

A spokesperson for Ornge says that the air ambulance was requested, but not needed thanks to local paramedics.

The Ministry of Labour will be attending to continue the investigation.

Regional police remained on scene into the afternoon.

No further information was released.