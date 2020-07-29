KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to hospital on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a building on Columbia Street West near King Street around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

They say one man was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

Police tweeted early Thursday morning that they believe the victim and suspect are known to each other.

They do not believe there is any risk to public safety at this time.

Officials have not said if anyone has been arrested in connection to the incident.