Man seriously injured in Waterloo stabbing
Published Wednesday, July 29, 2020 11:38PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 30, 2020 6:02AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police on scene of an assault investigation on Columbia Street. July 29, 2020. (Terry Kelly / CTV News).
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to hospital on Wednesday night.
Officers were called to a building on Columbia Street West near King Street around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.
They say one man was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.
Police tweeted early Thursday morning that they believe the victim and suspect are known to each other.
They do not believe there is any risk to public safety at this time.
Officials have not said if anyone has been arrested in connection to the incident.
