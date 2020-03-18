Man seriously injured in Waterloo assault
CTV Kitchener Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 2:18PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say a fight between two men left one of them with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Officers were called to the area of McDougall Road, between Keats Way and Erb Street West, around 12:47 a.m. for a report of a disturbance.
That’s where they found one man with serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital for further medical treatment.
The other man, a 35-year-old, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
The weapon used has not been identified.
Police say both men were known to one another.