A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Cambridge.

It happened around 8 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Can-Amera Parkway and Lingard Road.

The eastbound lanes of Can-Amera were closed for several hours for the investigation.

Police say another vehicle was turning left when it collided with the motorcycle.

Officials are still at the beginning stages of the investigation and are currently reviewing video and statements.

It's not yet known if charges will be laid against either driver.

Police want to remind drivers to expect more motorcycles on the road as the weather improves.