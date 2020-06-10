Advertisement
Kitchener News | Local Breaking | CTV News Kitchener
Man seriously injured in Kitchener shooting
Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020 10:13PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 10, 2020 11:23PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police on scene of a shooting on King Street and Deer Ridge Drive. (Terry Kelly/CTV News)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday night.
Police were called to the area of King Street east and Deer Ridge Drive just before 10 p.m.
They say the man has been taken to hospital.
Police say a possible dark-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area towards Highway 401.
Any witnesses are being asked to contact police.
More to come ...