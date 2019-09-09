

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





One person has been taken to hospital and another was arrested after a stabbing in Cambridge.

It happened on Glamis Road near Franklin just before 12 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say they arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from a stab wound.

The altercation appeared to have happen in or around an RV on the scene, which was taped off by police.

The man, 28, was transported to hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Police say that this is believed to be a targeted incident and there is no risk to public safety.

A number of neighbours did not want to go on camera, out of fear for their own safety. However, those that did speak to CTV say that violence in the area has been escalating for months.

A man was arrested at the scene, but it is unknown what charges he is facing.

Police remained on scene until the morning on Monday.