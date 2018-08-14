

CTV Kitchener





A sub-contractor was working at an address in Puslinch Township when a slab of quartz fell on him.

It happened Tuesday around 10:40 a.m. at a residence under construction on Concession 1.

The quartz was being installed when the incident occurred.

The 24-year-old male from Hamilton was transported to Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

Wellington County OPP, Guelph-Wellington Emergency Medical Services and Puslinch Fire and Rescue Services responded.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and will attend.