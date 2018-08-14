Featured
Man seriously injured by falling quartz slab
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 4:07PM EDT
A sub-contractor was working at an address in Puslinch Township when a slab of quartz fell on him.
It happened Tuesday around 10:40 a.m. at a residence under construction on Concession 1.
The quartz was being installed when the incident occurred.
The 24-year-old male from Hamilton was transported to Cambridge Memorial Hospital.
Wellington County OPP, Guelph-Wellington Emergency Medical Services and Puslinch Fire and Rescue Services responded.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified and will attend.