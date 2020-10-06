KITCHENER -- One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being found with stab wounds in Kitchener.

Police say they responded to a report of an injured male in the area of King Street East at around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers found the victim, who was suffering from the wounds after an altercation that had happened near Weber Street East and Fairway Road North.

The victim was taken to hospital as a result. His injuries are considered serious.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact them.