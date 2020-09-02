KITCHENER -- Police say a disturbance on a Kitchener road left one man seriously hurt.

In a news release issued Wednesday morning, police say they responded to the area of Clive Road at around 4:20 p.m. for reports of a disturbance that involved two men and a woman.

A 69-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. A 37-year-old man also sustained minor injuries. The woman, 23, was not hurt.

Police are still investigating and have not said what caused the disturbance or how the two men came to be hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.