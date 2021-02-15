KITCHENER -- A Cambridge man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he reportedly crashed into a hydro pole over the weekend.

Police officers responded to the scene at Samuelson Street in Cambridge around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a news release, the man was driving when he lost control of his vehicle. The car left the road and hit a hydro pole, police said.

The driver, 72, was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police closed the road for several hours while they were on scene with hydro crews.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing but that charges are pending.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact the traffic services unit.