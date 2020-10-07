KITCHENER -- A man suffered serious injuries after a vehicle collided with a hydro pole on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Fischer Hallman Road near Columbia Street just before 3 p.m. Police say the vehicle was travelling northbound on Fischer Hallman Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic, went up on the sidewalk and hit the pole.

A 36-year-old Waterloo man was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the crash, but say speed or impairment do not appear to be factors.

Hydro service wasn't impacted by the crash.