A Kitchener man has been sentenced to three years in prison for a series of crimes that may have affected as many as 100 people.

Court heard on Tuesday that police took notice of homes being broken into and vehicles being stolen from Woolwich.

The investigation led police to James Harder, 31.

When police searched his home, they found about $13,000 in fake Canadian, as well as other currencies.

According to the agreed statement of facts, police also found written notes in his home on how to commit fraud.

Harder reportedly pleaded guilty earlier this year to break and enter, possession of a stolen vehicle, making counterfeit money and obtaining identity information.

Court heard there could be as many as 100 victims yet to be identified.

Harder spoke briefly and apologized, acknowledging that it doesn’t excuse what he had done and who he had hurt.

Because of time already served, Harder has two years left in his sentence.

With reporting from Nicole Lampa.