Man sent to trauma centre after fiery crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 7:38AM EDT
A man is in a trauma centre with serious injuries after he was pulled from his vehicle as it erupted into flames.
It all happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after a head-on collision on Wellington Road 124 near Fifth Line in Erin.
Someone passing by pulled a 74-year-old man from the car involved but the 53-year-old driver of the SUV involved was trapped, according to police.
An officer and two other citizens pulled the man from the vehicle as it erupted into fire.
The 53-year-old suffered major injuries including smoke inhalation and is now in a trauma centre.
The other man was also taken to hospital.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.