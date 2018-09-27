

A man is in a trauma centre with serious injuries after he was pulled from his vehicle as it erupted into flames.

It all happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after a head-on collision on Wellington Road 124 near Fifth Line in Erin.

Someone passing by pulled a 74-year-old man from the car involved but the 53-year-old driver of the SUV involved was trapped, according to police.

An officer and two other citizens pulled the man from the vehicle as it erupted into fire.

The 53-year-old suffered major injuries including smoke inhalation and is now in a trauma centre.

The other man was also taken to hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.