Featured
Man sent to hospital after stabbing in Waterloo
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 12:49PM EST
WATERLOO – One man was sent to hospital with stab wounds following an altercation early Wednesday morning, according to police.
They say it happened around 2 a.m. in the area of King Street North and Bridgeport Road in Waterloo.
Police say a 23-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
He has since been released.
As a result of the investigation, a young person has been arrested.
He has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Police are continuing to investigate.