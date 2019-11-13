

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





WATERLOO – One man was sent to hospital with stab wounds following an altercation early Wednesday morning, according to police.

They say it happened around 2 a.m. in the area of King Street North and Bridgeport Road in Waterloo.

Police say a 23-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He has since been released.

As a result of the investigation, a young person has been arrested.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police are continuing to investigate.