Man sent to hospital after shooting in Brantford
Published Friday, March 22, 2019 2:38PM EDT
A man was taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting in Brantford.
Police received a 911 call about the incident on Friday around 1 p.m.
It happened in the area of Colborne Street and Park Avenue.
That’s where police officers found a man who had suffered gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital shortly after.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.