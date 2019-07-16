

CTV Kitchener





A man was allegedly seen with a gun on Monday, close to where a shooting happened over Easter Weekend this year.

Regional police responded to the report of a man with a firearm in the area of King Street North and University Avenue at around 8:35 p.m.

The suspect reportedly approached a parked car and pointed the gun at the victim, who was sitting inside.

He then fled the area. It's not believed that anyone was hurt.

It happened near the intersection of an Easter weekend shooting that left three people who were standing in a restaurant injured.

Two suspects in that case have been arrested.

One of them, a youth, was charged with more than 20 offences after reportedly fleeing from police in a vehicle and then crashing it into a pole.

It's not known if these incidents are related.

The man in Monday's incident is described as a black man, between 20 and 30 years old, standing about six feet tall with a thin build.

He reportedly had shoulder-length dreadlocks and was wearing black clothes.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.