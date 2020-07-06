KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a man was allegedly seen fleeing the scene of a crash in Woolwich.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police tweeted that they were on the scene of the crash in the area of Line 86 and Northfield Drive.

A white man, about 30 years old and with a tattoo on the back of his neck, was reportedly seen fleeing through a cornfield after the collision.

Police say that this is actually the second collision that sparked the search for the man: the first was a hit-and-run in Waterloo.

That crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Davenport Road.

Officials say the area of Line 86 and Northfield will stay closed while investigators are on scene.

Police have also deployed their remotely-piloted vehicle (RPV) in the area.

The circumstances around the crash are not yet known, but police could be seen removing a pickup truck and a car from the scene shortly after 11 a.m. Monday morning.

It's not clear whether anyone was hurt in either of the crashes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.