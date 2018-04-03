

CTV Kitchener





An alleged flasher has been arrested, and police are now trying to track down the person the man may have exposed himself to.

Waterloo Regional Police say a male suspect was arrested around 3:15 p.m. Monday after police received a report of somebody exposing himself near Queen’s Boulevard and Westmount Road in Kitchener.

Police say they’re looking to identify a female victim who was seen around Queensmount Senior Public School moments before the arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.