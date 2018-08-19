

CTV Kitchener





A Toronto man has died in Georgian Bay, north of Wasaga Beach.

The 35-year-old was visiting Bluewater Beach with friends Sunday.

OPP say the man had no vital signs when he was pulled from the water around 1 p.m.

“The male party was removed from the water and two good samaritans commenced CPR,” said Constable Dave Hobson.

The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His name has not yet been released.