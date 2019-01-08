

CTV Kitchener





A man robbed a convenience store dressed like Venom from the Spiderman comics.

Waterloo Regional Police say the robbery happened on Monday at 1:15 p.m. at a store on Weber Street.

The man had and weapon and demanded money from the cash register.

He then fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash and was last seen running south on Water Street North.

Police are requesting assistance in identifying the individual.